Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.20 EPS.

Globant stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.80.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

