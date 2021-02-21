Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.79 EPS.

GLOB opened at $229.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.80.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

