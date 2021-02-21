Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 234,815 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 126,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 554,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,071,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 5,414,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

