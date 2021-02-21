Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 5.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.42. 1,337,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,109,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

