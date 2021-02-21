Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP remained flat at $$3.48 during midday trading on Friday. 249,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.09.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

