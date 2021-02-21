Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

GFI stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,748 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

