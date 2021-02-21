Gordon A. Walker Buys 2,375 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SPLP opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.