Granger Management LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $134.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

