Greef Roderick De Sells 4,509 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

BLFS stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

