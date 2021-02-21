Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

