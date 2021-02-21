Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

