Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 130.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $332.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

