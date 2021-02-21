Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.66 and a 200 day moving average of $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.