Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 243,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,704. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

