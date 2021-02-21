Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,814,000 after purchasing an additional 856,963 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,126,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,555,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 297,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. 4,369,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.