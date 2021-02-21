Greenleaf Trust Buys 6,701 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

