Greenleaf Trust Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Accenture by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.29. 2,038,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

