Greenleaf Trust Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 28,145,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

