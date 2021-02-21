Gregory Polli Sells 15,570 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Polli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,314,646.36.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

