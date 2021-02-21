Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $553.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.