Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.10. Group Eleven Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 97,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$14.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising 25 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 858 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 35 PLs totaling 1,019 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising six PLs that covers approximately 440 square kilometers situated in southwestern Ireland.

