GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 114,396 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 294.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in electroCore were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

