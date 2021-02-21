GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $47.51 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

