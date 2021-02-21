GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,474 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 102.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

