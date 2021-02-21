GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.