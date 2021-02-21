GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

