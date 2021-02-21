GXChain Price Tops $0.70 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.10 million and $10.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,007,630 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

