HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.