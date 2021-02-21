Head to Head Review: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) versus QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and QTS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 7.88 $440,000.00 N/A N/A QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.45 $31.29 million $2.63 24.03

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMEN Properties and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87

QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Volatility & Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88% QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57%

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

