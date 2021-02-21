Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 13,303,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,786,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.009 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 164.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

