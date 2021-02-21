Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.24. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 31,433 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

There is no company description available for Henderson Land Development Co Ltd.

