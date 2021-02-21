Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $37.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 385,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,468. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

