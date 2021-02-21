Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.