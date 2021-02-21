Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 3,680 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.