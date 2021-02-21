Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 245,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,877,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,644,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.60.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

