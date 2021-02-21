Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

