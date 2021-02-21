Highland Private Wealth Management Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

