Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $251,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $204.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

