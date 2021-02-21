Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 214 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

