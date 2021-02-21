Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $15.58 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

