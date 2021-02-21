Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.