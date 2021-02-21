Homeros 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.09 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $27.74 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.69 or 0.00495945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00377142 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

