HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $401,845.44 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $401,845.44 and approximately $2.13 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 30% against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.