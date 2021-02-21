Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $68,663.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

