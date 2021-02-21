HUNT Trading Up 86.7% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $20.54 million and $18.13 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.