Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

