Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,930 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.99% of Huntington Bancshares worth $127,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,339,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 635,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.30 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

