Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $182.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $239.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

