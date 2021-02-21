Huobi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $2.38 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 103.9% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $2.38 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

