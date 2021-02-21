Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Hydro has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 198.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.00750637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.17 or 0.04568798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem. Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard. Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world. Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process! “

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

